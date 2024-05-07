Okanagan Punjabi Cultural Association's Mela Festival in Penticton raises $54K towards hospital build

Photo: Casey Richardson Crowds come out to enjoy Okanagan Punjabi Cultural Association's Mela Festival

Close to 200 people came out to Penticton's Gyro Park on Saturday to see a showcase Punjabi culture and heritage.

The Punjabi Mela Festival, was hosted by the Okanagan Punjabi Cultural Association in partnership with the 5 Rivers Heart Association.

Highlights of the event include performances by local artists such as Bhangra and Giddah clubs, and appearances by notable figures like Dr. Swaiman Singh and Biki Singh.

Karanveer Gill, head organizer of the Punjabi Mela Festival, said the mela was a massive success.

"Over the span of 5 hours and in the end, we raised a total of $54,112," he shared.

The goal of the Mela was to raise essential funds for the construction of a modern hospital facility in Punjab.