Open house planned for proposed affordable housing complex in Summerland

Affordable housing open house planned in Summerland

The developers behind a proposed 60-unit housing project in downtown Summerland are hosting a public open house this week.

On May 8 at 4:30 p.m. at the Summerland United Church, Turning Points Collaborative Society will be on hand to answer questions about the project.

The development would be located at 13204 and 13214 Henry Ave., where the church currently stands. Turning Points would own the one housing lot and the Summerland Food Bank & Resource Centre would own the other.

The most recent housing needs assessment for Summerland, conducted in 2021, noted a "critical shortage" of affordable housing, with more than 400 households spending more than 30 per cent of their income on housing.

“This downtown area is a perfect location for affordable housing, with access to services, shopping, schools, and transportation” said Kelly Fehr, executive director of operations for Turning Points Collaborative Society, in a press release

“This increase in urban living increases commerce exchange, supports local businesses, and provides a 24-hour presence.”

The Food Bank and Resource Centre will also get much-needed upgrades, including a loading dock, warehouse, multiple coolers and a freezer, space for social service counselling, computer work-stations, kitchen, dining area, laundry, washroom, and shower facilities.

Turning Points Collaborative Society is a non-profit society that operates a variety of services throughout the Okanagan Valley, with a particular focus in affordable housing.

At a recent meeting, Summerland council voted to kick in up to $547,000 in financial support to the project, with a restrictive covenant built in to the development.

The May 8 open house is open to all.