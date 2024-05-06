Sport event season getting underway in Penticton

Photo: Penticton Canoe Club

Two sporting events are taking place this weekend in Penticton.

On Saturday, B.C. and Alberta teams will start a weekend of racing canoes at Skaha Lake Park. Registration opens at 8 a.m. on Saturday, with the first race kicking off an hour later according to the City of Penticton's events page.

To see a list of entry prices, visit the “Duel in the Desert” page. The City of Penticton warns the public to expect increased foot, vehicle and boat traffic in the area.

The canoe event continues on Sunday morning, while a separate running event kicks off.

The “Blossom 8 Miler” run will see people start at Okanagan Lake Park. The eight mile run begins Sunday at 8:30 a.m., with racing numbers to be handed out for an hour before.

The City of Penticton notes that “the intersection of Abbott Street and Marina Way will be temporarily held to allow runners to safely pass through. The race also includes a section of the KVR trail, with all routes cleared by 11 a.m.”

To learn more or register for the run, visit the Penticton Pounders Running Club event page.

The events mark the beginning of the sports event season in Penticton. The next event begins June 7, with dragon boat racing. See a list of upcoming events at the City of Penticton's website.