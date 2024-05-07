Longer accessible transit hours for BCTransits' handyDART weekend service

Photo: Castanet

People using BCTransit’s accessible door-to-door transit option handyDART can look forward to longer Saturday hours thanks to local and provincial funding.

Starting on May 11, BC Transit and the City of Penticton will begin offering service for a few more hours over the weekends.

More funding for the taxi supplement program means that Saturday service will run from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Currently, handyDART services in Penticton operate weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Weekday service hours for the program, however, remain unchanged from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. BC Transit notes that booking times are also the same.

“This service expansion for Penticton handyDART has been made possible by an increase in local government and provincial funding,” reads a BCTransit press release Monday.

“The operating grant provided in the 2024-25 provincial budget will allow BC Transit and the City of Penticton to continue to provide safe and reliable service and demonstrates that public transit remains a priority in our communities."

HandyDART is an accessible, door-to-door, shared transit option, which picks customers up and drops them off at their desired destinations.

For more information about local transit schedules click here.