Owners of Super Save Gas property will operate station under Gen7 Fuel banner

Photo: Google Street View

Now that the Eneas family has won a court battle to evict the operators of a gas station on Penticton Indian Band land that it owns, it has announced big plans for the future of the business.

The family will own and operate the Actton Super-Save Gas Station location under the banner of Gen7 Fuel, which is Canada’s first and only Indigenous-owned chain of retail gas and convenience stores.

William Vandekerkhove, the sole director of Actton, has operated the business located at Green Mountain Road and Channel Parkway for the last 20 years. He had been leasing it for over two decades from Adam Eneas and Sandi Detjen.

Super Save Gas had been fighting its loss of the site, but after the B.C. court dismissed its requested injunction last week, the company no longer has any legal options to remain and must vacate the property immediately.

“We had to act quickly to secure the building,” John Eneas said in a press release. “Despite the court’s very clear ruling, Super Save continued to receive fuel deliveries right through this last weekend. We’ve tried to talk with them, but they appear unwilling to come to the table.”

Gen7 Fuel has five locations in Ontario, each majority owned by First Nations community members. By combining their resources, they are able to purchase quality fuel at reasonable prices and compete with large oil brands.

The rebranding of the Penticton gas station will take place until the end of May. It will feature a rebranding and renovation of the 6,000 square foot convenience store, and modern pumping equipment should be installed by August. The other occupant of the building on Green Mountain Road, Silver Grizzly Cannabis and Native Craft Store, will remain open through the transition.

The Penticton location will be Gen7’s first in B.C.

“My family and I are excited about the opportunity to work with Gen7 Fuel,” Eneas said. “We’ll be bringing high quality fuel at lower prices to the Okanagan Valley. Our employees will be drawn first from First Nations members in the community.”