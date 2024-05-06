Some of Penticton’s best patios have opened for the season just in time for summer weather around the corner.

Photo: Cannery Brewing

"Four seasons of fun" is an ongoing collaboration between Castanet and Visit Penticton showcasing what Penticton has to offer all year round. Watch for it every Monday morning.

Some of Penticton’s best patios have opened for the season - just in time for that summer weather just around the corner.

Enjoy Cannery Brewing’s backyard space - which opened May 3 - from Wednesday to Sunday until extended hours launch later in the season.

“We are so thrilled that the Cannery Backyard is now open again for the season,” said Cannery Brewing’s marketing director Kim Lawton. “The Cannery Backyard is both family & dog-friendly. It’s a gathering space for all. We have umbrellas and pergolas to provide protection from the rain and the sun. We also have misters to provide a lovely cooling sensation on beautiful Penticton summer days.”

Through spring and summer on weekends, visitors will find food trucks on site, with Lawton noting returning favourites such as The Lobster Pot and Law of Attraction, as well as “some new ones will be joining us in the mix.”

“We also have our own selection of food available on weekdays in the backyard, via The Shack, including our brand new gourmet hot dog bar,” she added.

With 12 Cannery Brewing craft beers on tap to try as well as B.C. red and white wine as well as cider, the Backyard at Cannery Brewing will also have fruit juice slush drinks returning as well as a variety of non-alcoholic beverages to enjoy at the family-friendly, pet-friendly establishment.

“People love patio seating because it’s super casual and relaxed,” said Lawton. “ It’s a great vibe. Our space in the Cannery Backyard is designed to feel like you are gathering with friends in your own backyard, although you don’t have to cut the grass, make your own meals, or pour your own drinks!”

Lawton also added that all eight of Penticton’s craft breweries have amazing patio spaces to enjoy.

“See you in the Cannery Backyard and your favourite pet-friendly patios all spring and summer long!” She said.

Another great pet-friendly patio just half a block from Okanagan Lake (and the Peach!) is KOYA Penticton, providing Japanese soul fusion food, as what they describe as “simply, healthy, fast and friendly.”

Enjoy a sushi burrito, a poke bowl or a rice smoothie on the patio before heading down to the lake to enjoy the sunshine and water.

KOYA Penticton is located at 101-93 Winnipeg St. For more information, visit koyacanada.com

Another beloved patio in Penticton is at The Bench Market, located at 368 Vancouver Ave. Offering local eats, all day breakfast, lunch, and even weekend brunch, enjoy a meal with what The Bench Market boasts is the best, organic coffee in town.

For more information, visit thebenchmarket.com

Enjoy that “wow” factor at Three Sisters Winery or Bench 1775 Winery’s patios, two seating areas guaranteed to take your breath away. Three Sisters’ space offers gorgeous views of endless vineyard, while Bench 1775 Winery boasts arguably one of the bests views of Okanagan Lake. Enjoy a refreshing glass of wine and drink in the views!

Three Sisters Winery is located at 1250 Munson Ave in Penticton and Bench 1775 can be found at 1775 Naramata Rd. Their websites are 3sisterswinery.com and bench1775.com

Up for a drive? Check out Millionaires’ Row Cider Co. in Summerland, which offers crisp wines and a patio space to enjoy a picnic you brought from home. Stay long enough and you’ll even catch a glimpse of the KVR train passing by!

For more information, visit millionairesrowcider.com

