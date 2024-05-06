Plan ahead for Mother's Day in the South Okanagan

Celebrating the mom, mother-figure, or another special parental person in your life this weekend?

Mother’s Day is this Sunday, May 12, and there are plenty of special events, culinary experiences, and more to choose from, but don’t delay – many will sell out before the weekend arrives.

If mom could use a mini-staycation, Penticton Lakeside Resort has created a Mother’s Day Getaway package that begins with a lakeview room on May 11, with a welcome gift to greet her, a late check out so she can sleep and – of course – Mother’s Day Brunch buffet overlooking Okanagan Lake. Brunch can be reserved separately for the entire family; two seatings are available.

For a short road trip south, consider these culinary destinations for Mother’s Day.

See Ya Later Ranch is hosting a brunch that begins with mimosa specials, paired beautifully with the estate’s brunch menu. Try the SYL loaded skillet with duck fat shredded hash browns, pork belly, red pepper Dijon hollandaise, garlic puffs, and poached eggs, or indulge in SYL House Waffles with vanilla and cinnamon, mixed berry compote, caramel sauce, maple vanilla whipped cream and fresh berries. Multiple seatings are available on May 12.

Further south in Osoyoos, Nk'Mip Cellars is also hosting brunch on their patio on Sunday. As part of the celebrations, Nk’Mip will be pouring the 2023 vintage of their rosé, giving brunch guests some of the first sips of the season.

Chef Kenny Dia is offering twists on traditional dishes, such as Maple Sumac Chicken and Waffles, or Bananas Foster French Toast with Miso Walnut Caramel. Alternatively, guests can enjoy the grazing style Brunch Board for Two, or grilled asparagus salad with honey whipped feta, or choose from brunch classics.

A third choice in the southern end of the valley is booking Mother’s Day High Tea at Phantom Creek Estates, with a delicious selection of over scones, preserves, pastries and finger sandwiches all made in-house, both savoury and sweet, or reserve a future dinner for Mom.

On the Naramata Bench near Penticton, JoieFarm Winery, in collaboration with Pastry Chef Liz Stevenson will host a Mother’s Day chocolate and wine tasting workshop, featuring a guided tasting of 5 single origin chocolates paired with two JoieFarm wines. This is the first event of its kind at Joie; Chef Liz developed the workshop in 2019 while living in Dubai and has been hosting weekly tastings at One14 Coffee Co. in Penticton since February. Two seatings are available.

In Summerland, Haywire Winery will celebrate Mom with waffles and rosé. Enjoy a seated tasting of premium rosé paired with local waffles from True Grain Bakehouse in the winery’s elegant tasting lounge, surrounded by tables with fresh Bella Vita flowers, while listening to live music, and sipping sparkling wines. Don’t forget to take home a special bundle of wine.

Can’t make schedules work this weekend?

Say cheers to the mom in your life by visiting Mayhem Winery in Okanagan Falls, as throughout the month of May the winery will be donating all tasting fees to Breast Cancer Canada. Bonus: purchase a bottle of the winery’s limited edition Breast Cancer 1.5L Magnum Rosé; only 72 bottles produced, and only available at the tasting room.

Mayhem is also just one of the wineries of the Okanagan Falls/Skaha Lake Winery Association opening their doors this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with some tasting rooms featuring little bites, vendor markets and more.

And finally, if you’re still pondering and want to head north, both the Lakeside Dining Room at Kelowna’s Hotel Eldorado and the BLOCK ONE Restaurant at Lake Country’s 50th Parallel Estate Winery made the list of OpenTable’s Top 100 Brunch Restaurants in Canada.