Two ginger cats ready for homes after being cared for by Summerland rescue

Casey Richardson

The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland has a couple of spunky orange kitties ready for homes

Lori Huot-Stewart, president of the Critteraid Animal Sanctuary, said last September the rescue was called out to a site of a house had unfortunately burned to the ground.

"The neighbours had noticed that the mama cat and her kittens that used to live there, they thankfully escaped, but they did return however to the burnt out shell to try and reuse it as a home that they had known," she said.

After successfully trapping the cats, they did spend a few months in a foster home to be socialized and cared for.

"These orange little marmalades are now at the sanctuary and they are looking for a home."

At approximately one to two years old, the cats are very playful, and they have been neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

If you're interested in learning more and meeting up with either of these two, send Critteraid an email at [email protected] attention Graham Cracker to set up a meet and greet.