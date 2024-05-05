El Rancho lot development requesting Penticton council to move them back to tourist zoning designation

Photo: File photo/City of Penticton Previous rendering of the proposed Westminster Avenue development

Penticton council will have to consider yet again what the community would want to be constructed at 813, 825 and 877 Westminster Avenue West, known as the former El Rancho site.

The proposed development at the corner of Westminster and Power Street has caused a few years of strong debate for the city.

The past city council previously split votes in 2020 when faced with a change in zoning approval. Council did pass the Official Community Plan designation for the site to permit major development.

In the spring of 2022, the matter was sent to public hearing for rezoning, which would see the properties converted from tourist commercial, service commercial and vehicle service station designations to comprehensive development zone to accommodate the six-storey residential and commercial unit development.

According to staff, the rezoning amendment did not move past third reading as the property owner was still working through the conditions of adoption (road dedication, tree protection).

But now with the provincial rules around short-term rentals, the property owner's vision of a primarily residentially zoned area that allowed for the tourist commercial / vacation rental uses, is not able to be realized.

So the development has submitted for proposed Official Community Plan amendment to change the future land use designation on 813, 825, 877 Westminster Avenue West from ‘Urban Residential’ to ‘Tourist Commercial’.

Staff pointed out that the development plans have not fundamentally changed from what was supported by the City in 2021 and 2022.

"The main change being the change the main focus on tourist accommodation rather than long-term residential. The built form of the development remains unchanged," their report to council reads.

The question is whether the ‘Tourist Commercial’ land use designation represents what the community wants to see at this location in the future.

If council chooses to support the staff recommendation to proceed to public engagement, this would commence the engagement period.

"In moving to public engagement, this does not signify that council has endorsed, supported or approved the proposed development. Rather, this indicates that council would like to engage with residents and interest groups to see what the community’s thoughts are for the change back to a Tourist Commercial designation," staff added.

Council will discuss the whether they'll commence public engagement for the OCP amendment on Tuesday.