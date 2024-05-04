Crowds come out to enjoy Okanagan Punjabi Cultural Association's Mela Festival

Dozens of people gathered in Penticton's Gyro Park on Saturday afternoon to celebrate the Punjabi Mela Festival.

Hosted by the Okanagan Punjabi Cultural Association in partnership with the 5 Rivers Heart Association, the event intended to showcase Punjabi culture and heritage.

This year, the mela aims to raise essential funds for the construction of a modern hospital facility in Punjab to provide crucial medical services, at the cheapest possible price, to underserved communities.

Some highlights of the day include performances by local artists such as Bhangra and Giddah clubs, and appearances by notable figures like Dr. Swaiman Singh and Biki Singh.

Attendees got to enjoy various activities, try out delicious food vendors, traditional henna artistry, and themed activities for the kids.

The Mela Festival takes place in Penticton's Gyro Park until 5 p.m.