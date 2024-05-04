Penticton senior hoping to inspire others to get outside while walking 5K for spinal cord research

Photo: Ann Armstrong 75 yr old Hazel Carter will be out with her walker participating in a world-wide event to raise funds for spinal cord research starting at The Peach at Okanagan Lake.

Hoping to raise money for spinal cord injury research while also inspiring others who use walkers to get outside, one Penticton senior will be up bright and early on Sunday morning to participate in the Wings for Life World Run.

Hazel Carter, who is 75, will be participating in a world-wide event to raise funds for spinal cord research starting at The Peach at Okanagan Lake at 4 a.m.

Carter suffered a spinal cord injury from a broken neck in 2020, which led to her having emergency surgery, placing a titanium rod and seven screws in her neck.

"When I collapsed it did damage to my spinal cord, so I've had trouble walking and I had neuropathy in my hands and feet," she said.

But as a long-time marathon runner, she wasn't going to let the setback keep her down.

"I was in a wheelchair when I went into the hospital. And I just thought, 'Nope, I'm not staying in this thing. I'm walking,'" Carter added. "I ran right up into my 60s. I did my last marathon when I was 62."

"My doctors were all pretty surprised at how well I have recovered and how quickly I've recovered, but it's just all being positive. Basically getting up in the morning and saying 'I can do this.'"

Right after her surgery, Carter managed to take a few steps with a walker and it took her a year to regain her ability to walk.

"The next step is trying to walk without my walker but it's been four years now since my surgery and I'm doing much better. But it's taken that length of time to really get to where I can do a good walk."

In the meantime, Carter has been preparing for the Wings for Life World Run by doing training walks, going out at least once a week doing two to three kilometre walks and in between those doing one kilometre walks.

"I can't run anymore, needless to say, but I can walk."

At the Wings for Life World Run everyone starts at the same time, worldwide, which means participants in the UK start at 12 p.m., in Germany at 1 p.m., in Florida at 7 a.m. and so on... There is no finish line and participants choose their distance.

"So UTC time is 4 a.m. at my time. So I'm going to start out at the Peach and I'm going to go down to Coyote Cruises and then take the path that goes along the lake. I'm gonna try to get in five kilometres," Carter said.

She doesn't expect to have much of a crowd at that time, but there will be a couple people going with her for support.

"Just cheer me on in spirit, they don't have to be there at four o'clock in the morning," she added with a chuckle.

Carter said she also hopes this helps raise awareness around spinal cord injuries and the need for more research.

One hundred per cent of all entry fees and donations goes directly to spinal cord research to find a cure for spinal cord injury.

Brimming withe positive energy, Carter is ready for her race tomorrow and hopes it'll help get others with a walker like her, out and about again.

"I want to inspire some seniors that feel that they can't get out and do anything because they have a walker. It's an advantage to have a walker—not a disability— get out there and try even if it's just a block. Just get out. Don't sit and say 'No, I can't do it,' because you can do it."

For more information on the Wings for Life World Run and to donate, head to their website here.