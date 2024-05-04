South Okanagan Similkameen Pride Society hosting magical revelry dance at Grist Mill & Gardens

Photo: Pexels

Come embrace the magic of the forest with the first evening dance for the 2SLGBTQIA+ community in Keremeos next week.

The South Okanagan Similkameen Pride Society.is hosting “A Night of Magic & Revelry Dance” at The Grist Mill & Gardens.

Setting up for an enchanting evening, a large white tent will be placed in the ornamental gardens with twinkle lights. Attendees are encouraged to dress in whimsical attire to dance under the stars.

Music being provided by DJ Decadance and MC Carl Meadows will keep the crowd entertained.

The Grist Mill & Gardens are providing a delicious spread of hot and cold appetizers to enjoy included in the price of a ticket.

A cash and card bar is being provided by Lass Chance Beverage Co. (non-alcoholic fruit soda and alcoholic cider) and Clos du Soleil Winery.

"The night will also have a wide array of door prizes given away thanks to generous donations from the local Keremeos and Cawston businesses community," SOS Pride Society said in their press release.

Those looking to stay the night can get a discounted rate at Orchard View Motel in Keremeos with discount code “Dance” for $20 off when booking online for May 11.

Top Cat Tours is also running a shuttle with multiple pick up locations in Penticton. Shuttle seats with a sliding scale, pay what you can, can be found online here.

Tickets are $35 and included the dance, food and light refreshment (water, tea & coffee included). Dance tickets available on the SOS Pride event website here.