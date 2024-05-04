RDOS beginning extreme heat assessment and response planning project

Photo: Castanet File photo

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) announced on Friday that they have initiated a project to address the challenges that come along with extreme heat events.

Through assessment and strategic planning, the RDOS will be working across communities throughout the region.

The initiative, which aims to enhance the area's resilience to extreme heat, was supported by a grant from the Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM).

The extreme heat project will involve:

Mapping heat risk areas

Identifying vulnerable populations

Developing tailored actions for public and private facilities

Developing recommendations for upgrades of existing community infrastructure as cooling centres

Planning new infrastructure within parks

Identifying opportunities for new policies and programs to enhance community health, emergency response, and resilience to extreme heat

Utilizing insights, feedback and experiences from various interested parties, including syilx Okanagan communities, the local community representatives and the general public, RDOS said multiple sources will help identify effective strategies for making communities safer and more resilient to extreme heat.

Several public engagement initiatives, including in-person and virtual workshops, a survey, an interactive project page and a full list of the engagement sessions are now on the RDOS Regional Connections website.

Engagement sessions will be held throughout May and June 2024 and registration is recommended.