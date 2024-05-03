Order up to help out Penticton's Discovery House Spring BBQ fundraiser

Photo: Contributed

If you're looking to get a solid homemade lunch and support a Penticton recovery society, look no further than the Spring BBQ Lunch.

Discovery House will be firing up their smoker next week to raise funds towards expanding their addiction recovery work.

The "Spring BBQ Lunch" is a one day fundraising event on May 10, much like their annual "Soup Is Good Food" fundraiser.

The lunch will feature a BBQ pork or chicken sandwich, with red barbecue sauce and pickles, alongside some chips, made by members of the house and Chef Shayna Shulman.

The BBQ fundraiser runs next Friday, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. with delivery, pickup and dine-in options available at picnic tables out front Discovery House at 633 Winnipeg Street.

A plate costs $18 and delivery is free if people order over four sandwiches.

Orders are must be in by Tuesday, May 7.

For more information or to order, visit their website here. Orders can also be made by calling 250-328-4340.