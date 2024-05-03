Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen sends condolences following death of longtime local fire chief

Photo: File photo/Okanagan Falls Fire Department

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has issued a statement of condolence to the family and friends of former Okanagan Falls Fie Department chief Robert "Bob" Haddow.

Haddow passed away on April 3, 2024.

“Chief Haddow was integral to the development of the Okanagan Falls Fire Department and was a strong advocate for volunteer firefighters,” said Mark Pendergraft, RDOS chair, in a press release issued Friday.

“His many contributions to the South Okanagan community will always be remembered and appreciated.”



Haddow was the fire chief for the OKFD for 50 years, from 1967 until 2017, when he retired.

He joined the fire department on January 15, 1962, at the age of 20 and was appointed fire chief five years later at the age of 25.



“Chief Haddow’s contribution to firefighting is unparalleled, being the longest-serving fire chief in North American history,” said Matt Taylor, RDOS Electoral Area “D” Director.

“More importantly, this is one of the biggest contributions by any individual to our local community. On behalf of the community, we thank you for all your efforts.”