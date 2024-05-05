Penticton Rotary Club names 'unsung citizen' of 2024

Photo: Rotary Club of Penticton

The Rotary Club of Penticton Sunrise is pleased to honour Jennifer Martison with the Rotary Unsung Citizen of Penticton Award for 2024.

As its name implies, the award aims to recognize citizens who selflessly undertake humanitarian deeds that enrich the social fabric of our city and beyond and thereby create a more vibrant, cohesive and inclusive community.

Previous unsung citizen awardees include Ivan McLelland, the late Alan Dawkins, Tracy Fehr, Bob Anderson, Sandra Richardson, Jean Kearney, Harvie Barker and Wayne Wood.

The selection of Jennifer Martison as [Rotary's] ninth Unsung Citizen is a no brainer, given her pivotal role as the visionary founder and inspiring Director of the Ukraine Nightingale Project—a vibrant registered not-for-profit organization dedicated to delivering much needed support to Ukrainian families displaced by the war and seeking to rebuild their lives here in the South Okanagan.

The genesis of UNP can be traced back to the early days of the Russian invasion of the Ukraine in February-April 2022.

By May of that year, Martison was brought to tears by the horrific destruction being inflicted on the Ukrainian people by the brutality of the continuing conflict, and “couldn’t just sit back and watch the human tragedy unfold any longer.”

So, she decided to act. Enlisting the support of fellow members of the Heritage Hills/Lakeshore Highlands Community Association, she staged a fundraising event that raised $20,000 in one afternoon. She then joined forces with the Adventist Development and Relief Agency — a humanitarian agency of the Seventh Day Adventist Church — to multiply the amount ten-fold to $200,000.

These proceeds were donated to a campaign, named 1,000 Rides Out, that helped get food and medical supplies into Ukraine and enabled 7,400 Ukrainians fleeing the conflict to have a “ride out” to safety.

Martison quickly recognized, however, that evacuating families from the war zone was only the first step as they needed assistance to travel to Canada and then help in becoming productively integrated into our society. Accordingly, her brainchild, UNP, was launched in October 2022, seeking both financial donations and in-kind contributions — furniture, clothing and volunteer hours — in order to address these last two real and present needs.

Martison then teamed up with her brother, Andy Frost, to first organize two 1,000 Flights Out concerts celebrating Ukrainian culture and saluting the spirit of the Ukrainian people in their struggle for freedom, two in the Okanagan and two in other B.C. communities. The performances attracted over 1,500 patrons and netted $77,400.

As a follow-up fundraiser to address UNP’s continuing financial needs, Martison is currently hard at work setting the stage for the Tryzub Ukrainian Dance Society to kick off their 50th anniversary tour of Western Canada with the Tryzub Senior Dance Troupe performing two concerts—named Dzvinka after Ukrainian folk hero outlaw Oleksa Dovbush’s “Maid Marian.”

They will be held at the Cleland Theatre in Penticton May 23 and the Venables Theatre in Oliver May 25.

Clearly, Martison understands the importance of money—how to raise it and how to allocate it wisely. However, addressing financial needs, though critical, is only one of the myriad vital services that she and her eager team of UNP volunteers have provided to enable the Ukrainian newcomers, many of whom speak little, if any English, to become fully integrated into our area.

A list of the services provided range from assistance with airline flights, short- and long-term housing, English language instruction, and transportation to help with obtaining food security, gainful employment, health care (e.g., medical, dental and mental), school enrolment, driver’s license permits and, last but not least, navigating the seemingly mountains of entangled bureaucratic red tape that the newcomers face.

A grateful senior Ukrainian once told Martison, “You gave me my life back. Thank you!”

Unquestionably, Martison has earned and deserves our appreciation, respect and awe.

Given her outstanding leadership role, as exemplary UNP Director, in advancing its wide-ranging efforts to assist 18 war-traumatized Ukrainian families, including 19 children, — and counting — to rebuild their lives in the greater Penticton area, Jennifer Martison epitomizes Rotary’s ‘service above self’ dictum.

In short, she has humbly masterminded game-changing humanitarian deeds that serve to lift up others requiring a helping hand and thereby enhance the social tapestry of our city.