Critically acclaimed show coming to Penticton high school confronts the topic of drink spiking and sexual assault

Working to get people talking about rape culture and sexualized violence, a critically acclaimed one-woman show will be preforming at Penticton's Princess Margaret Secondary School next week.

“Dissolve” is on tour to Canadian schools and communities to provoke thought and dialogue around alcohol, drugs and sexual assault.

Presented by Shameless Hussy Productions, the show has been touring to universities, high schools and communities throughout North America for over a decade, which stars Jessie Award winning actress, Emmelia Gordon.

The plot follows a college girl on a night out, moving back and forth from bedroom to bar scenes, morphing between a flurry of 16 characters, both comedic and compelling. Night turns to morning, and “Anygirl” awakens from her ordeal as a disoriented yet brave survivor.

The aim from the show is to challenge societies thinking and behaviour surrounding alcohol, drugs and sexual assault.

“We whole heartedly support the use of this piece as a means to discuss the concept of rape culture and taking action to end sexualized violence,“ said Ariana Barer, Education Outreach WAVAW Rape Crisis Centre, Vancouver.

On the importance of educating youth, Jay Prepchuk, counseling department head, Handsworth Secondary in North Vancouver commented: “In 25 years as an educator I have never seen a more powerful presentation. There is a tremendous need for this type of education in schools today."

DISSOLVE is written by Meghan Gardiner, and directed by Renée Iaci.

The event is on Friday, May 10 at 7 p.m. and the show is free of charge for the public (general admission seating). The show is 45 minutes and there will be a 15 minute talk back afterwards with the actor and Okanagan Nation Alliance.

Study guide, poster art and photos are also provided. A trailer for the show can be found on YouTube or visit shamelesshussy.com.