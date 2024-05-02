South Okanagan Crime Stoppers asking public to be on the look out for wanted man

Photo: South Okanagan Crime Stoppers
Crime Stoppers South Okanagan-Similkameen is asking the public to be on the look out for a wanted man.
Brian Peter Laframboise, 40, is reportedly wanted on an unendorsed warrant for six counts of driving while prohibited.
Laframboise is described as:
- Caucasian Male
- 5'5" (165 cm)
- 161 lbs (73kg)
- Brown Hair
- Hazel Eyes
Anyone with any information as to the whereabouts of Laframboise is asked to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300, and cite Penticton File 2022-11685.
Or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.sostips.ca