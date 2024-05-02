South Okanagan Crime Stoppers asking public to be on the look out for wanted man

Photo: South Okanagan Crime Stoppers

Crime Stoppers South Okanagan-Similkameen is asking the public to be on the look out for a wanted man.

Brian Peter Laframboise, 40, is reportedly wanted on an unendorsed warrant for six counts of driving while prohibited.

Laframboise is described as:

Caucasian Male

5'5" (165 cm)

161 lbs (73kg)

Brown Hair

Hazel Eyes

Anyone with any information as to the whereabouts of Laframboise is asked to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300, and cite Penticton File 2022-11685.

Or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.sostips.ca