Penticton  

South Okanagan Crime Stoppers asking public to be on the look out for wanted man

Eyes peeled for wanted man

Crime Stoppers South Okanagan-Similkameen is asking the public to be on the look out for a wanted man.

Brian Peter Laframboise, 40, is reportedly wanted on an unendorsed warrant for six counts of driving while prohibited.

Laframboise is described as:

  • Caucasian Male
  • 5'5" (165 cm)
  • 161 lbs (73kg)
  • Brown Hair
  • Hazel Eyes

Anyone with any information as to the whereabouts of Laframboise is asked to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300, and cite Penticton File 2022-11685.

Or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.sostips.ca

