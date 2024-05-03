Penticton Chamber of Commerce unveils latest Top 40 winners

Photo: Contributed

The Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce and Kettle Valley Memorial are rolling out profiles on this year's Top 40 award recipients. Read about the winners every Friday morning.

It's Friday again, meaning another chance to showcase the Pentictonites chosen to be recognized for their phenomenal skills, talent, and contributions as local leaders.

The selection committee has completed their work evaluating each of the Top 40’s list of nominees. Two recipients will be named every week – a recipient that is under 40, and one who is 40 or older, until all 40 recipients have been revealed.

Kettle Valley Memorial and the Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce said that the nominees were independently scored by multiple judges on a number of criteria including their vision and leadership, innovations, achievements, positive influence, commitment to social responsibility and their involvement with the community.

Top 40 Under 40 Award recipient: Lindsey Richardson

Lindsey Richardson’s contributions to the legal profession and her commitment to providing access to justice for underserved communities make Kettle Valley Memorial and the Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce excited to recognize her as a recipient of the Top 40 Awards.

A lifelong resident of the Okanagan, Lindsey’s professional journey first began in the wine industry, including serving on the Board of the Naramata Bench Wineries Association and even obtained her Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) level 3 in Florence, Italy, which is no easy feat given only 50% of students globally pass the exam. From there, she set her sights on the law, receiving her Juris Doctor from Thompson Rivers University, which for those unfamiliar with the term is a 3-year law degree that can be taken only after having already earned a bachelor’s degree.

It is in her capacity as a lawyer that Lindsey quietly but impressively contributes to the wellbeing of our community. Even though she is not yet 40 years of age, Lindsey is the President of the Penticton and District Bar Association and has been actively encouraging our local legal community to consider mentorship of younger lawyers, similar to what she already does with younger attorneys located in rural communities. She has also recently been accepted onto the roster for the Community Legal Assistance Society's ‘Stand Informed’ group which offers legal aid and advice to survivors of sexual assault without having to pay legal fees.

In the workplace, Lindsey has inspired growth at Jaimie Kidston Law Office, expanding the team from 4 to 9 members which has enabled the firm to serve more areas of the community. She works hard at maintaining open lines of communication with her team, sets achievable and measurable goals, and fosters a positive work environment through thoughtful gestures like bringing in homemade baked goods, organizing staff parties, and encouraging team involvement in community activities. She’s also the first to recognize staff going above and beyond, and takes the time to perform tasks like organizing the storage room or shredding papers to show that she isn’t “better than” any other type of job that is performed in her office.

When Lindsey isn’t working, you might find her at the South Okanagan Similkameen Branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association sitting on their Board of Directors, or enjoying time out in the South Okanagan with her spouse and daughter.

Top 40 Over 40 Award recipient: Tim Tweed

Kettle Valley Memorial and the Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce proudly announce Timothy Tweed as a Top 40 recipient. Tim’s multifaceted achievements as a graphic designer, DJ, and small business owner exemplify professional diversity and innovation in action.

Tim’s journey in the creative sphere began with multiple accolades in graphic design, including the inaugural Graphic Design award from the Penticton Arts Council and the Arts Council of the Central Okanagan in 2014. His ventures extended to the realm of broadcasting, where his podcasts garnered recognition from the National Campus & Community Radio Association (NCRA), with "Sounds From the Tenacious Hi-Fi" earning the highest honors for excellence in music programming in Canada.

In 2015, Tim combined his skills as a designer, artisan, and marketer and founded Splendid Bastard Beard Supply, a line of Canadian-made natural, hand-crafted beard grooming products, and was awarded the Best Home-Based Business Excellence Award in 2017. Splendid Bastard’s branding consciously avoids using toxically masculine images and instead features lively and colourful packaging.

But taming beards wasn’t Tim’s only goal. He found a way to give back to the community by co-creating the Okanagan Beard Festival, which ran each year between 2016 and 2019 and brought out hundreds of participants. Anyone with a beard could register, and over $15,000 was raised and provided to the Discovery House, where half of their recovery beds are funded through community support to help men overcome their addictions.

When he isn’t busy as a small business owner and DJ, Tim is finding ways to make a positive impact. He’s mentored up-and-coming DJ’s, and has given youth that are interested in the audio field the opportunity to work alongside him in order to gain real-world experience. For three years, he served as the President of the Penticton & District Community Arts Council, and has served as the Chair for the City of Penticton’s ‘Arts, Culture, and Creative Innovation committee’.

As a wedding DJ, Tim takes the wellbeing of his clients, their families, and their guests very seriously, and in 2023, took the steps needed to become Rainbow Registered so that events he is involved in are safe spaces for everyone, and is only one of eight companies in Penticton to hold that designation.

Tim Tweed’s innovative and determined mindset have brought him success in a variety of ways, and can now add Top 40 recipient to his long list of accomplishments.