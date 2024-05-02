March for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls and Two Spirit Peoples planned in South Okanagan

Photo: File photo

This Sunday will be a day to honour the missing.

On May 5, Red Dress Day will be recognized in Penticton by the Ooknakane Friendship Centre, the Penticton Indian Band, the South Okanagan Similkameen Metis Association, Okanagan Nation Alliance, and the City of Penticton, as well as any members of the community who wish to participate.

Red Dress Day honours Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls and Two Spirit Peoples.

The event will start at 1 p.m. Sunday at the S.S. Sicamous on Okanagan Lake in Penticton, for participants to make signs with provided supplies and get organized.

Then, participants will walk a path from the Sicamous to Gyro Park, raising a message of awareness and remembrance for missing members of Indigenous communities.

"The Red Dress Day serves as a poignant reminder of the ongoing crisis affecting Indigenous women and girls. By displaying red dresses along the walk route, we honour the memory of those who have been lost and amplify the call for justice and change," reads a press release from the organizers.

"This event is not only a memorial but a visible protest against the violence affecting Indigenous communities."

All community members, regardless of background, are invited to join the march.

"Your participation sends a powerful message of solidarity and support for the Indigenous families and communities impacted by this tragedy. Together, we can raise awareness and advocate for the safety and dignity of Indigenous women and girls."

In the evening, a screening of "Adwaak the Film" will be held at 4 p.m. and again at 6 p.m.

The documentary is described as "a moving documentary that provides a glimpse into the lives of families affected by the tragic events along the Highway of Tears. Since 1969, Indigenous women, girls, and Two-Spirit people have been going missing on this stretch of road, and this film shares the courageous stories of family members dealing with grief and loss. The documentary also highlights the significance of the 'Grandmother' Commemoration Memorial & Healing Pole and what it represents to the community."

The screenings will be held in the Merlot Room at the Penticton Lakeside Resort, and will be free to attend. All are welcome.