Oliver food truck broken into, suspected thief to appear in court

A man is set to appear in court in connection with a break-and-enter to an Oliver food truck business that occurred this week.

On Monday around 10 p.m., a man broke into the Vagabond Kitchen vehicle on Station Street, stealing cash and an iPad.

According to RCMP, the same suspect tried to steal a nearby van owned by the same company, however the ignition was damaged.

"He was on the property for quite some time," said Graeme Uhlemann, owner of Vagabond Kitchen.

"He tried to steal a company van was on site using the tools he got out of my truck and he was unsuccessful doing that."

Uhlemann learned of the incident through security footage, identifying the suspect and confronting who he believed was the same man.

“He gave me the iPad [he had stolen] back and I had some choice words with him,” Uhlemann said. “I caught him by surprise and he didn't deny anything. He gave me my iPad back and I asked him about the money — he said he spent it, and I said 'Yeah, I'm sure you f***ing did.'"

According to Uhlemann, officers arrived roughly 10 minutes after his interaction with the man.

“Video surveillance identified a male suspect who was arrested later in the day and released on an undertaking to appear in court in June,” said RCMP Cpl. James Grandy.

Vagabond Kitchen was closed on Tuesday, but reopened on Wednesday. Uhlemann says that, fortunately, he had all of the store information still stored on the device when it was recovered.

There has been a sudden surge of vehicle thefts in the South Okanagan in April, and over the weekend. As such local RCMP are warning residents to take extra precautions with their vehicles.