City of Penticton welcomes official 'Youth Week'

Photo: Contributed Penticton city council announcing Youth Week.

Youth Week has begun in Penticton, with a plethora of events celebrating the young people in the community.

“One of our priorities is making Penticton a vibrant and connected community and this week is designed to celebrate the value youth add and also give them the tools they need to succeed,” said Stephen Roberts, City of Penticton recreation co-ordinator.

“The youth of today are future leaders and we want them to know they are appreciated and supported.”

Events include:

Gym/swim night at the Community Centre

Sessions on renting skills

Cooking classes at South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services

Youth art night with the Penticton and District Community Arts Council

Roller skating at the Activate Penticton rink

The full list of events is available online here.