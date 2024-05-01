Penticton's Survivorship dragonboat team gives back to battle cancer

Photo: Contributed Dragonboat team members Beverley Rice, Cathi Jorgensen, Shirley Larose, Gisele Allen, Norma Beech, Gill Hunn, Rosemary Hodson, Chris Benrahmouni, President and Lissette Little, Director of Development with the SOS Medical Foundation.

The South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation was thrilled to accept a generous donation from Penticton's Survivorship dragonboat team, all going towards oncology unit upgrades at the Penticton Regional Hospital.

The team is comprised of resilient breast cancer survivors with a passion for dragonboating, and raising money to fight the disease they battled.

This season, they are participating in three tournaments that include a stop across the pond: Barcelona, Spain, then Penticton at Skaha Lake in September, and Osoyoos in October.

"The SOS Medical Foundation expresses deep gratitude for this generous donation and the ongoing support of the team in advancing quality healthcare in our region," reads a press release issued Wednesday.

For more information on the South Okanagan Breast Cancer Survivors Dragonboat team, visit their Facebook page online here. The team welcomes all newcomers, regardless of skill level.