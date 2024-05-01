Locally-shot indie film premiering in Penticton

Photo: Contributed

A locally-shot coming-of-age film will be premiering in spectacular fashion in Penticton this week.

Wild Goat Surf is a film about a young skater girl who is growing up in an RV park with her mother in the summer of 2003. She dreams of making it to the ocean, like her father, who was a pro surfer.

Filming took place in Penticton in August 2022, and to celebrate its launch, there will be a premiere at Landmark Cinemas on May 2, complete with a red carpet, the cast and filmmakers in attendance, and a skateboarding event with some pro skaters.

The film is described as a "character-driven, coming-of-age story exploring the themes of parental loss, the power of friendship, and how our childhoods shape our future," and locals will certainly recognize local vistas.

For more information and tickets to the show, click here.

Casey Richardson