Locals donate $100K to South Okanagan cancer care

Photo: Contributed

Cancer care in the South Okanagan continues to be bolstered by dedicated philanthropic donors.

The South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation is happy to announce that Herb and Pat Wycherley, private donors, have added $100,000 towards the ongoing $10 million oncology campaign at the Penticton Regional Hospital.

The donation follows a previous gift to the South Okanagan General Hospital in 2019, and comes on the heels of losing a close friend to cancer.

"The need for enhanced oncology services hits close to home for us, and we are honoured to support the oncology campaign and contribute towards bringing cancer care closer to our community. We encourage fellow community members to join us in supporting this cause," the pair said in a press release.

For more information about the oncology campaign or to contribute, click here.