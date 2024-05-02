Iconic Summerland Giant's Head Run still open for early bird tickets

Photo: District of Summerland

The Giant's Head Run in Summerland is turning 40, and early bird registration is still available.

On Saturday, June 1, 2024, the iconic run will celebrate four decades, and the district is excited to celebrate.

Early bird pricing registration is open until May 12 for both the 5.7-kilometre urban loop and 10-kilometre run, and the first 400 registrants will be guaranteed a race shirt.

The race start and finish line are outside of the Summerland Aquatic & Fitness Centre, and the Kids Fun Zone will see inflatables from Par-T-Perfect, an obstacle course from SportBall Okanagan, and post-race refreshments.

“We encourage the community to come join in the celebrations, either by participating in the run or by cheering on family and friends to support healthy and active lifestyles,” said Mayor Doug Holmes, in a press release issued Wednesday.

In total, there are 32 race categories, and over $2,500 in draw prizes.

Online registration will close at 4 p.m. on Friday, May 31, and in person registration will be available at the Summerland Aquatic & Fitness Centre from 7 to 8:30 a.m. on Saturday June 1.

To register, visit www.runningroom.com