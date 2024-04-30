Amazing Race Canada spotted in Penticton and South Okanagan

Photo: Dave Armstrong Amazing Race Canada participants open a task envelope at Okanagan Lake in Penticton.

The Amazing Race Canada blazed through the South Okanagan this week.

The popular reality television competition follows teams of two flying around the country and tackling tasks in many communities from coast to coast.

This week, show fans Dave Armstrong and his wife Percene Nyrose had seen some rumours on social media that the latest season of the show might be filming in the region.

"The day before we were driving around and at the airport there was 10 2024 Bison pickup trucks parked at the airport with Ontario plates, being detailed. And thinking 10 teams, 10 trucks, Chevy being a sponsor," Armstrong said.

"Myself and my wife did a simple deduction of putting two and two together, thinking they may have already passed through, or [were] doing something the next day."

Then on Monday, it was just by chance that the pair were having a coffee while parked at Okanagan Lake in Penticton, when they noticed some action.

"I happened to look down towards the [S.S. Sicamous] and saw a higher congregation of people gathered on that section of the beach, and decided to drive down to see what's up," Armstrong said.

"Upon closer inspection, we saw groups of two people running on the section of the beach from the paddle boat in a eastern direction towards the Amazing Race flagged mailbox, with then the teams of two grabbing and opening an envelope most likely stating a destination clue."

Armstrong described it as "basically a madhouse" of people running around the beach and on the street and into vehicles.

Armstrong and his wife are big fans of the show, so they decided to follow the vehicles at a respectful distance. They ended up at Area 27 racetrack in Oliver.

"It looked more like a movie set than anything else," Armstrong said.

They took some pictures and watched for a while, before being directed to a different area with less visibility.

It was a thrill for the pair, who love watching the show.

"It was a very memorable ordeal as both myself and my wife are fans," Armstrong said.

Photo: Dave Armstrong

Contributed