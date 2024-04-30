Penticton RCMP seeking help with hit-and-run near hospital

Photo: Google Street View

Penticton RCMP are hoping the public will help with a hit-and-run that was reported near the hospital this week.

On April 28 at roughly 10:45 a.m., emergency crews responded to the intersection of Government Street and Carmi Avenue after reports that a cyclist had been hit by a vehicle.

The female victim had been travelling with a group of other cyclists at the time. She fell off her bicycle, and then was hit by a truck, described by police as a 2010-15 model mid-sized pick-up truck bearing a logo.

The vehicle continued south on Government Street after the incident.

The victim was treated in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

"Police are reaching out to the public for any witnesses, especially those who may have dash-cam video of the incident," said Cpl. James Grandy in a press release issued Tuesday.



"RCMP are asking the public for any information or potential dash cam footage that may help in the investigation."

Anyone with information can reach out to RCMP at (250) 492-4300, or to Crime Stoppers anonymously at (250) 469-6309.