Good Samaritans rescue senior man stuck in car in Skaha Lake

Photo: Paul Bruff

A senior man is safe and in good spirits thanks to the help of heroic bystanders in Penticton after his car went off the road into the lake.

On Tuesday afternoon, Paul Bruff was driving on Eastside Road along Skaha Lake when he noticed a commotion near an abrupt turn.

After pulling over to help, he discovered a group of people attempting to help a man get out of his vehicle in the lake.

The vehicle was partially submerged, and people — who Bruff calls “the real heroes” — got in the lake to break the windows and help the elderly man get out.

“I was one of the guys holding the rope. There was a few of us, [the rope] was wrapped around the wheel of the car so it wouldn’t go any further [during the rescue],” Bruff said.

The man had apparently missed the turn and driven into the water.

Emergency crews were called and met the man on shore. He was reportedly uninjured and even able to crack a joke.

“He wasn’t scared. In fact, someone said he told them he didn’t expect to go for a swim today,” Bruff said.

“So he was in good spirits.”