Ellis Creek dog park in Penticton reopens with improvements

Photo: Contributed Ellis Creek dog park improvements.

The new-and-improved Ellis Creek Dog Park is back in business in Penticton following a makeover.

The off-leash space is located at 100 Industrial Place, and has been under construction and closed for use since February, following a council decision to fund upgrades to the facility to better serve furry friends.

"Improvements include engineered wood fibre surfacing, walkways, a shade structure over a sitting area, and a dog activity zone. Trees will also be added later this spring but will not impact access or use of the park," reads a press release from the city issued Tuesday.

Other dog parks in the city are also getting some help. Access has been improved to 3-Mile South Beach (802 3-Mile Road) and Skaha Lake Dog Park (4851 Lakeside Road), which also now has newly planted trees.

For more information about city dog parks, click here.