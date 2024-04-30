Penticton Chamber of Commerce pleased with provincial pivot on public drug use

Photo: Ed Burke Public spaces are proposed to be no longer viable for open drug use in B.C.

The Penticton Chamber of Commerce has thrown its support behind a provincial call to "re-criminalize" drug use in public places.

On Friday, the province — which in 2021 asked the federal government to “decriminalize” possession of small amounts of drugs for personal use — asked the federal government to amend its exemption from drug laws to “re-criminalize” both possession and use in public places for public safety reasons.

Police and Crown counsel will be encouraged to focus on individuals who are causing a threat to public safety, said Premier David Eby.

Use of personal amounts of hard drugs in private residences, as well as shelters and overdose-prevention sites, would continue to be allowed.

In a news release issued Tuesday, the Penticton Chamber of Commerce vociferously supported the move.

"We are encouraged to see that police will once again have the tools to ask people to move along if they’re consuming narcotics in public spaces,” said Jordan Knox, chamber president.

“And should they choose not to cooperate with that request, police will once again be able to seize those drugs and take appropriate measures to keep our sidewalks, parks, commercial properties, and beaches free from illicit drug use and discarded paraphernalia."

Some in the harm reduction community have shared concerns that laws restricting public use will shepherd users into private spaces with less likelihood of being able to access help should an overdose occur.

Eby said the law needs to balance compassion and concern for those struggling with addiction, with protecting the “broader community.”

Further, the Chamber of Commerce argues that re-criminalizing drug use in public spaces will not lead to more arrests of those suffering from addiction.

"We know that arrests stemming from simple possession were almost non-existent even before this pilot project,” said Michael Magnusson, chamber executive director, in a press release.

“We also know that the RCMP are not evaluated or compensated on the number of arrests they make, so it is highly doubtful that an individual who is in possession of a small amount of drugs for personal use or is caught actively consuming them outdoors would be arrested if they are cooperative with police.”

The chamber is now pushing for a "four pillar" model of approach to the drug crisis, including harm reduction, prevention, treatment and enforcement.

"Embracing and investing in all four pillars is the only way our communities are going to get through this toxic drug crisis,” Magnusson said.

“Making anyone wait months to get into treatment, or sending someone who just completed a treatment program back into low-barrier (wet) housing because no other spaces are available, is not and will never be a recipe for success.”

-with files from The Canadian Press