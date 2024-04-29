Penticton gardeners can pick up free compost courtesy of the city

Photo: City of Penticton

Residents of Penticton pick up free compost this week, while supplies last.

The City of Penticton is offering the gardening gold at the municipal compost facility at 1765 Reservoir Road (access off Spiller Road), from Tuesday, April 30 until Saturday, May 4, 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.

"An operator and equipment will be available on-site to help load trucks and trailers. Self-loading will also be available during this time. Fill up your truck, trailer or bring your own containers," reads a press release from the city.

"Please ensure all loads are covered and/or tarped prior to leaving the site."

Penticton describes its compost as "ideal for use in top dressing, landscaping, on flower gardens, and as an additive in potting soil."

It contains processed wastewater solids and wood chips.

For more information about municipal compost, visit penticton.ca/compost.