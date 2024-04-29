Summerland Action Fest gets go ahead from council for beverage garden

Photo: Pixabay stock image

Summerland's Action Fest beverage garden has been given a thumbs up from local council.

At Monday's meeting, council voted to provide written permission to the festival organizers, which they then need to pass on to the BC Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch for final approval.

The event, scheduled for May 31 to June 2 in Memorial Park, features a variety of family-friendly activities, food trucks and live music plus, historically, a 19-plus area will surrounded by a barrier where attendees can purchase and enjoy an alcoholic drink.

Event organizer will provide security guards to check ID at the entrance to the beverage garden, which will provide service Friday evening, Saturday 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Council had no issue with voicing their support once again, after briefly checking that the beverage has never had any problems associated with it in years past.

"I would just like to note that Action Fest is a long standing successful festival that happens in our in our community kind of launches the summer season here in Summerland," said Coun. Adrienne Betts.

"I'm happy to support them, and [them] earning money in the different ways that they can."

The final approval will rest in the hands of the provincial governing body.