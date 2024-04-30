Summerland council green lights Sunday market growth

Photo: Rotary Club of Summerland

Summerland's Rotary Club Sunday Market will expand, after local council received their application to grow with welcome arms.

At Monday's district council meeting, there was no discussion needed about the market's request to spend more time open, and use more space.

The market will now start one week earlier, on the second last weekend of June, and end two weeks later, on Thanksgiving weekend.

It will also have an expanded footprint. Instead of heading at Kelly Avenue and Main Street it will end half a block east, with the road closures reflecting that.

Council was all in.

"I think that the Sunday market is a wonderful addition to our community. And the fact that the weather has been so good that we want to take it past Thanksgiving I think that's great and a week earlier, just it just works out fine. I have no difficulty with this whatsoever.

"I think this is going to be well received by the community," Mayor Doug Holmes said.