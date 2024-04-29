Pacific Coastal Airlines expanding flights from Penticton to Vancouver for tourism season

Photo: Pacific Coastal Airlines

Pacific Coastal Airlines is expanding its service between Penticton and Vancouver for the tourism season, to the delight of local communities.

This spring until June 22, two daily flights will connect Penticton and the Vancouver International South Terminal.

Then, beginning June 23 until Sept. 7, the service will expand to three flights on Sundays, Mondays and Fridays as well as select Wednesdays, while maintaining two flights on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

"As Penticton continues to grow, this expansion of service by Pacific Coastal Airlines is very welcome. We know more people are calling our community home and these improved connections with the Lower Mainland will help to drive our economy forward. Whether you are flying for business or pleasure, Penticton is the place to be," said Julius Bloomfield, Mayor of Penticton, in a press release issued Monday.

Local tourism organizations including Destination Osoyoos, Meet in Penticton, Visit South Okanagan and Oliver Tourism also chimed in with excitement.

"The confidence and support [Pacific Coastal Airlines] have shown in our region are very encouraging as we continue to rebuild our communities and businesses and recover from the many challenges the region has endured over the past few years. Further investment and visitation will surely be increased to the South Okanagan as a result of the new services announced,” says Kelley Glazer, Destination Osoyoos executive director.

To celebrate the expansion, Pacific Coastal is offering a 20 per cent discount on bookings. Use code YYF20. For more information, click here.