Seasonal water restrictions on the way in Penticton

Photo: File photo

Seasonal Stage 1 water restrictions are looming in Penticton.

On Wednesday, May 1, the restrictions come into effect and run until Aug. 31, 2024.

"These restrictions are required to ensure the community has continued access to clean drinking water during the warmer, drier spring and summer months," explains a press release from the City of Penticton issued Monday.

Watering days will be:

Odd numbered street addresses irrigate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays only

Even numbered street addresses irrigate on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays only

No watering on Mondays

Townhouses and condominiums follow their street address, not their unit number. Only properties zoned RSM (Mobile Home Park) use their respective unit number in place of street address.

Timing rules will be:

Automatic irrigation/sprinklers between 12:01 a.m. and 6 a.m. on designated days

Manual irrigation between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. only on designated days.

Okanagan WaterWise has provided the following tips for reducing water usage:

Put water on the night shift. Water between dusk and dawn. Putting water to work during the coolest part of the day prevents evaporation

Put water only where it’s needed. It should sprinkle your lawn and garden, not pavement

Let your grass grow. Leave grass 2-3 inches tall (5-8 cm). This slows evaporation from the soil, making it work more effectively

Choose plants suitable to our dry climate. Drought-tolerant turf and native low-water variety plants save you water, time and money. Visit the Okanagan Xeriscape Association’s Plant Database for a list of WaterWise plants for the Okanagan

Most lawns need just 2.5 cm of water per week – about the depth of a tuna can. Watering deeply and less often promotes deep, healthy root growth.

Check sprinkler heads. Sometimes sprinkler heads break, or plants grow around the sprinkler head, preventing effective water use. Check sprinkler heads and make necessary fixes to ensure they are working right.

Visit penticton.ca/water for more.

The city is also reminding water users that there has been a change in the way fees will be calculated, as part of a move to encourage conservation.

The three-tiered rate structure will mean those households that are using more water, will pay a higher rate.

"The rate change does not apply to larger multi-family residential customers with larger shared services, agricultural users, or commercial/industrial customers," the city explains.

For more information, visit penticton.ca/water-meters.