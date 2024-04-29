Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen hosting virtual meeting on emergency preparedness

Photo: Contributed

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen is hosting a virtual town hall meeting to provide an update on local emergency preparedness.

Today, Monday, April 29 at noon, the online meeting will see RDOS Communications partner with Protective Services to discuss the following topics:

BC Wildfire Service (BCWS): Web and app updates, reporting wildfires, use of drones and watercraft during emergencies

Preparedness: FireSmart, emergency plans, grab-and-go bags, Emergency Support Services, and water usage during emergencies

Communications: Voyent Alert!, official information sources, media and social media

Emergency Operations Centre (EOC): Evacuation alerts and orders, safety and security

Indigenous Partners: Information from the syilx Okanagan communities.

Relevant panelists will be on hand to discuss each topic, including representatives from the RDOS, the Okanagan Nation Alliance, and BC Wildfire Service.

The meeting will run from 12 to 1 p.m., live on the RDOS YouTube channel, and Castanet will host the video in this story at that time.