Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen hosted virtual meeting on emergency preparedness

Contributed RDOS

Emergency response organizations in the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen hope to help the public have as many tools in their belts as possible ahead of wildfire seaons.

At a virtual town hall broadcast Monday afternoon, government officials and representatives from relevant agencies weighed in with advice for preparation, and information about their practices during an emergency.

BC Wildfire Service getting ready

Nicole Bonnett, community engagement specialist with BC Wildfire Service, said they are currently in preparedness mode, going through training and updating local governments with the latest in their plans to tackle wildfire season in 2024.

There has been wildfire activity already up north, but it's too early, Bonnett said, to tell what the summer may hold for the South Okanagan-Similkameen.

"What we’re still watching for is what happens with the May and June weather. Anytime we can get a reasonable amount of precipitation during May and June months. It can really set us up to look a little bit more successful as far as the potential for fire starts,” Bonnett said.

"But we are carrying a little bit of that compounding drought over the last couple of years. So there still is quite a bit of potential out there.”

Category 3 fire bans will come into effect at the end of this week in the Kamloops Fire Centre, which includes the South Okanagan.

Bonnett also highlighted a helpful feature on the BC Wildfire Service app, which allows users to report a wildfire with a photograph that will be geo-tagged to allow crew members to see exactly where the person is standing and which direction they are looking.

“So for anybody who's coming through the area that's like not super familiar with the geographics, or cardinal direction. Those photos are hugely helpful,” Bonnett said.

"If you as a member of the public aren't super confident in what you're seeing like smoke activity-wise, smoke colour-wise, those pictures really help them make a determination as to what's going on the ground in that photo.”

The app can also be used in the backcountry. There are many spots in the Okanagan-Similkameen where cell users do not have service, but anyone who spots what they think may be a wildfire start can still upload a photo, and it will send through as soon as they are back in service.

Calling *5555 is also still an option for reporting a fire.

Bonnett also encouraged any citizens with heavy equipment that are interested in helping out with wildfire fighting, should such an event happen in their community, to reach out to the Kamloops Fire Centre now with details of what they have and how they could help.

"Have the conversation now. If you get your equipment signed up and it goes through the safety inspection and all of those pieces to make sure it's fire ready, it doesn't mean you have to go out on a fire when you're called," Bonnett said.

"But in the event that you decide you are would like to participate in the fire, we're ready at the same time that you're ready."

How to plan ahead

RDOS emergency program coordinator Shane Houlihan said the time is now for families in the region to be sure they have their ducks in a row in case of a need for evacuation.

Houlihan said planning things like a grab-and-go bag and other emergency plans can seem overwhelming, and recommended PreparedBC.ca as a tool to help.

"You don't have to come up with every eventuality yourself. We're standing on the shoulders of giants here and learning from one another," Houlihan said.

"They've got a great robust templates that you and your family can follow to map out your emergency plan."

Tips include photographing and printing important ID and insurance documents, preparing ahead with food and meds for furry family members, and making sure everyone in the family is on the same page.

"What I recommend is make it a family affair, sit around the table, include the kids in the planning. Ask each of them to include maybe one special thing that they can add in the grab and go bag," Houlihan said.

"It will build good habits and emergency preparedness in the family as well."

In addition, if possible, plan ahead with a friend or family member living in another community who may be able to host your family should evacuation be necessary. Emergency shelters will also be available in the event of evacuations.

What to expect when fire arrives

When wildfire threatens a community or neighbourhood, local government in concert with BC Wildfire Service may decide to issue Evacuation Alerts or Orders, depending on the situation.

Brittany Siebert, RDOS emergency services manager, talked through the differences between the two, and what the public should do.

"So during an alert, we highly recommend people take that time to establish their emergency plan if they haven't, ensuring that they have their grab and go bag, taking any necessary steps to ensure the safety and well being of their family and household, so that if they do have to leave that they're prepared to go,” Siebert said.

This could include making plans for livestock and animals.

When issued an order, it may happen very quickly, and the best way to ensure the safety of all involved, including fire crews, is to obey the order.

Siebert said that sometimes, homeowners want to stay on their property, often citing security concerns as a reason.

"We do take the necessary steps to ensure the security of the neighbourhoods and the communities while under evacuation alert orders. That includes hiring security organizations to manage checkpoints working with RCMP, Sometimes we work with our bylaw officers as well,” Siebert said.

Another common occurrence during evacuations is homeowners leaving their sprinkler systems on full blast. Siebert said that actually can deplete the water supply BC Wildfire crews are using to protect the area.

Instead, homeowners should turn off their hoses and sprinklers, and leave it to the experts.

"When firefighters come into the area, they will be able to assess your home properly and ensure that first of all that your sprinklers are an adequate positions but then also turning on the water at the appropriate time,” Siebert said.

Dawn Russell with the Okanagan Nation Alliance also addressed a common concern heard when crews are fighting fires in the region, particularly on Indigenous land.

"We have a lot of watercourses and water sources within the Okanagan nation territory. Not all of them are Hey, let's go dip our feet in the water here or let's drop a helicopter bucket into the water here because we are trying to protect salmon habitat," Russell explained.

The ONA works closely with BC Wildfire Service to plan out the best places to bucket water during wildfire events.

"So if we're not pulling from a specific location, and you wonder why aren't [dipping into the water] over here it's because we're trying to protect that specific water source."

Where to turn for information

During an emergency event, the RDOS and other local governments work closely with media outlets like Castanet News.

As well, members of the public can always reach out to the Regional Emergency Operations Centre (when it is activated during an emergency) at 250-490-4225, and RDOS communications at 250-490-4148, or click to emergency.rdos.bc.ca

ORIGINAL: 9 a.m.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen is hosting a virtual town hall meeting to provide an update on local emergency preparedness.

Today, Monday, April 29 at noon, the online meeting will see RDOS Communications partner with Protective Services to discuss the following topics:

BC Wildfire Service (BCWS): Web and app updates, reporting wildfires, use of drones and watercraft during emergencies

Preparedness: FireSmart, emergency plans, grab-and-go bags, Emergency Support Services, and water usage during emergencies

Communications: Voyent Alert!, official information sources, media and social media

Emergency Operations Centre (EOC): Evacuation alerts and orders, safety and security

Indigenous Partners: Information from the syilx Okanagan communities.

Relevant panelists will be on hand to discuss each topic, including representatives from the RDOS, the Okanagan Nation Alliance, and BC Wildfire Service.

The meeting will run from 12 to 1 p.m., live on the RDOS YouTube channel, and Castanet will host the video in this story at that time.