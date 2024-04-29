South Okanagan offering plenty of fun activities in month of May

Photo: Contributed Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association set to launch market this May

"Four seasons of fun" is an ongoing collaboration between Castanet and Visit Penticton showcasing what Penticton has to offer all year round. Watch for it every Monday morning.

Mark your calendars for an array of fun, exciting and thrilling events in the South Okanagan throughout the month of May.

Moving into its 26th year, the 2024 Meadowlark Nature Festival is gearing up for five days of fun with over 55 tours kicking off between May 16 - 20.

“The Meadowlark Nature Festival is special because it connects people directly with nature,” said coordinator Shauna Sprules.

“It creates fun, educational and recreational opportunities for people to learn about local ecology and culture. Our tour leaders include biologists, syilx knowledge keepers, farmers, artists, historians, and more. We partner with many other conservation groups and nonprofits, so they can also have a chance to share the important work they do with the public.”

Organized by the Okanagan Similkameen Conservation Alliance, the festival features tours such as nature walks, paddling tours and a full day of cycling (amongst many more!).

While some tours are sold out, Sprules said there’s still a chance to grab tickets for tours such as KVR Cycling and Birding with Dick Cannings (tour no. 2), k?usxnitkw Okanagan Dam Salmon Passage with the Okanagan Nation Alliance, (tour no. 10), and many more.

“Nature festivals are rare in Canada, so the Meadowlark Nature Festival helps our region stand out as an area that has a strong dedication to the natural environment and conservation community,” explained Sprules.

“This is significant because the South Okanagan Similkameen region has a huge diversity of habitats, including many rare and endangered species. We know that when people interact with nature, they appreciate and value what they experience. We live in a time when both human and environmental wellness need to be prioritized, and spending time in nature is great for physical and mental health. The Meadowlark Nature Festival can help us all feel good and commit to taking better care of the environment.”

New this year are family-friendly events that are either low-cost or no cost, such as a morning of interactive arts hosted by the ULLUS Collective of Indigenous Artists (tour no. 37), and an all-ages nature and birding tour of the Lake Okanagan waterfront hosted by South Okanagan Naturalists Club (tour no. 49)

“We have new tours that focus on the importance of nature right outside your back door, including an Urban Forest Tour and Art Walk (Tour no. 39),” added Sprules.

“The Meadowlark Nature Festival has an awareness of planning for a wide range of abilities, and we hope there is truly a tour for everyone. We are newly partnering with an organization called CRIS Adaptive Adventures with the goal of using their equipment to make it easier for people with accessibility needs to get out on the trails.”

The festival, added Sprules, relies on a team of volunteers, so for those interested in helping out, Sprules encourages reaching out to her via email at [email protected].

For more information and to snag tickets for an available tour, visit meadowlarkfestival.ca

Also set to launch mid-May is the Downtown Community Market.

“We’re excited to kick off another vibrant market season filled with new and returning vendors,” said Amber Belcourt, the head of operations and communications.

“We currently have a robust lineup of vendors signed up for this season, bringing a diverse range of products and offerings to the market.”

The market launches on May 18 and runs from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 200 Main St. in Penticton, and Belcourt said visitors “can expect a delightful array of goods at the Community Market this year.”

“We have new and returning vendor favourites showcasing jewelry, antiques, clothing, collectibles, and more. Additionally, each week, visitors can enjoy live performances by local musicians. To start off the season, we’re thrilled to feature the Dixie Fried Hep Katz, a talented trio specializing in traditional and original Rockabilly music.”

Belcourt encourages visitors to enjoy a leisurely stroll and to take the time to chat with vendors, learn about their products, and “soak in the community spirit (while) supporting local businesses.”

“The Downtown Community Market in Penticton is a significant event for our community, offering numerous benefits and enriching experiences,” she said.

“It provides a vital platform for local artisans, craftsmen, and businesses to showcase their talents and products, helping to support our local economy and entrepreneurship. The market fosters a sense of community pride and connection by bringing residents and visitors together in a lively and welcoming atmosphere every Saturday throughout the summer.”

For more information, visit downtownpenticton.org.

And don’t miss Foreigner’s “Farewell Canada” Tour, kicking off at the South Okanagan Events Centre on May 4 from 7 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. Tickets start at $52.50 (plus additional fees). For more information, visit soec.ca

Get the blood pumping at the Penticton Speedway during The Malicious Monster Truck Tour and Young Guns Memorial events! The Young Guns Memorial features a “Fill Your Car” offer, with admission price set for $50 for everyone in your vehicle (maximum six people per vehicle).

The events run May 11, 12 and 18. For more information, visit pentictonspeedway.com

For more Penticton fun this month, click here

Photo: Penticton Speedway