Summerland rescue has a baker's dozen of rescued cats prepped and ready for new homes

Casey Richardson

The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland has a baker's dozen of rescued cats looking for homes.

Lori Huot-Stewart, president of the Critteraid Animal Sanctuary, said they took in approximately 50 cats in October from a colony site and all have found exceptional homes except for these beauties.

"They are all between 10 and 18 months, and some of them are still a bit shy, but we believe once they are in a home, they will blossom," she added.

"They have been here approximately 210 days and on any calendar, that's a long time. For some they were just babies when they arrived, and this is all that they've known."

The cats can be adopted on their own or along with others, as they've all grown up together.

"We have prepped them for homes and we know that they are ready."

If you're interested in learning more and meeting up with any of the fuzzy pals, send Critteraid an email at [email protected] attention Baker's Dozen to set up a meet and greet.