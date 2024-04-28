Penticton overdose prevention site operator disappointed on governments move to ban public drug use, rather than focus on missing services

Photo: P+OPS P+OPS works as a mobile overdose prevention site and hands out survival equipment, water, and coffee, while also connecting people to resources

"I think the assumption is that if we criminalize people for using drugs in public, that'll stop people from using drugs in public, but it won't. The only things that are going to stop people from using drugs in public is housing, [overdose prevention sites] and better access to treatment beds."

A Penticton overdose prevention site operator was disappointed to see the provincial government walking back a main portion of B.C.'s drug decriminalization program, less than halfway through the three-year pilot project.

Desiree Surowski is the cofounder of Penticton Area Overdose Prevention Society (P+OPS), which works as a mobile overdose prevention site and hands out survival equipment, water, and coffee, while also connecting people to resources.

She recently shared an update on Facebook about P+OPS' operations, after the government came out with their announcement on Friday, reminding everyone that the bus they operate is a sanctioned OPS site, which means people won't be criminalized while using substances with them.

"I anticipate there's going to be an uptick in backlash from the community while our bus is operating. We have seen an uptick in aggressive behaviours from community members while we're doing outreach. So just want to reiterate the fact that what we're doing is legal," Surowski added.

Premier David Eby announced the province has now submitted a formal request to the federal government seeking an amendment to their decriminalization pilot project, which would restrict personal drug use to private homes, Overdose Prevention Sites (OPS) like P+OPS, and areas where people without homes are “legally sheltering.”

With the proposed changes, all public drug consumption will once again be banned.

"If you're unhoused, no matter where you use substances it's going to be public, right? They don't have the privilege of going into their housing unit, or in supportive housing or market housing or a hotel that you've rented for a month," Surowski said.

"Anyone who lives on the street is automatically now a criminal because they have no other place to use substances."

Surowski added that she had concerns about the language from Eby that "police need the authorities to be able to address this issue."

"Historically, we know when we give colonial systems judgment calls, we know that racialized and marginalized people are the ones who are going to be affected the most by those judgment calls," she said.

When the provincial government decriminalized possession of small amounts of drugs, they said it was done so in an effort to tackle the ongoing opioid crisis and "help reduce the barriers and stigma that prevent people from accessing life-saving supports and services."

Then multiple B.C. cities, including Kamloops, responded to decriminalization in 2023 with bylaws restricting public use of illicit drugs in public.

The provincial government tried to make legislative changes expanding areas where drug use is prohibited last summer, but a group of harm reduction nurses went to B.C. Supreme Court, where a judge temporarily stayed the law in December citing the risk of harm to those who use drugs.

Rather than wait for the court battle to play out, Eby is instead seeking assistance at the federal level to go even further, banning all public drug use entirely.

"I have five kids. I don't want my kids watching people smoke crack or do drugs. I don't want that. I'm a mom," Surowski said.

"But criminalizing people doing that in public isn't going to stop that and that's what I know. I know that's not going to stop that."

She added that most of those who work in the industry agree that just decriminalizing people using substances wasn't going to be enough. But she says the failure was not on government not establishing restrictions on where drug use could take place, but rather that they didn't add enough new supports for those using.

At a time where waitlists are high for recovery centre beds, detox stations are missing and shelters lack services, Surowski said they knew it probably wasn't going to be a successful program.

"The investment wasn't there for the other things we needed alongside decriminalization," she added.

"So amping up safer supply programs, making sure that we were investing in treatment, making sure that OPS sites were available in every community, those were the things that had to go alongside decriminalization in order for it to be successful.

"I think in the grand scheme of things, had the government implemented strategies alongside decriminalization, we wouldn't be in this position that we are now."