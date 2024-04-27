234737
Penticton  

RDOS hosting energy-efficient building workshops throughout the South Okanagan-Similkameen

Learn energy-efficient builds

South Okanagan-Similkameen residents, prospective homebuyers, homeowners and property developers have the chance to learn more about energy-efficient building for a greener future.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen is hosting workshops in several communities throughout May and June 2024, funded by the FortisBC Built Better Fund.

The workshops will focus on:

  • Key practices and considerations when buying/building energy-efficient homes
  • Green building best practices for design and construction
  • Outlining the provincial building code policies for “Part 9 residential buildings”
  • The Energy Step Code and Zero Carbon Step Code for new buildings

Workshops will be held on the following dates/times/locations:

Date: Saturday, May 4, 2024
Time: 11:15 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Location: Oliver Parks and Recreation Centre, Meeting Rooms #1 and #2, 6359 Park Drive, Oliver
Details: Coffee and lunch provided

Date: Saturday, May 25, 2024
Time: 9:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Location: Penticton Community Centre Meeting Room #4, 325 Power Street, Penticton
Details: Coffee and brunch provided

Date: Sunday, May 26, 2024
Time: 9:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Location: Okanagan Falls Senior Centre, 1128 Willow Street, Okanagan Falls
Details: Coffee and brunch provided

Date: Saturday, June 8, 2024
Time: 9:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Location: Similkameen Recreation Centre, Bowling Lounge, 311 9th Street, Keremeos
Details: Coffee and brunch provided

Date: Sunday, June 9, 2024
Time: 9:45 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
Location: Princeton & District Arena, Arena Mezzanine, 167 Old Hedley Road, Princeton
Details: Coffee and brunch provided

Registration is required for participation in the workshop. To register, visit the RDOS website here.

