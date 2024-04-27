Designs for first phase of proposed mega-complex in Penticton being marketed as 'Innovation District' unveiled

Photo: Innovation District

A major proposed apartment complex planning to break ground in Penticton has unveiled their inaugural residential building designs and opened up registration.

Located at 1704 Government Street, across from Penticton Regional Hospital, the 10-acre plot housed a warehousing facility, though it has a history of other usage.

The plans show upwards of 1,500 apartment units on site with a mix of strata and rental, plus spaces for retail and offices.

Given the scale of the development, it would be built in phases over several years.

Penticton council gave rezoning changes the green light in March for the site to change from general industrial and general commercial to a comprehensive development zone, after approving an Official Community Plan amendment last year.

The first building is planned to span six stories, with 127 homes ranging from studio to 3-bedroom configurations, stating from $299,900.

"Located creekside, the architectural vision echos Scandinavian design," the website reads. "10 acres, 1,500+ homes, restaurants, cafes, medical services and clinics, offices, childcare and more will come together to create a way of life where you can live, work and play without ever leaving home.

"Innovation District is poised to become a residential, commercial, and lifestyle hub that offers connected, amenity-rich living and unparalleled access to the great outdoors in the heart of Penticton."

For more information, check out the website here.

