Summerland winery hosting replanting party to get public involved in vineyard process after plant loss

Casey Richardson

Hoping to share education on the farming work behind wine while also revitalizing vines lost to this winter’s cold snap, one Summerland winery is hosting a public wine planting party.

Lightning Rock Winery had to pull a couple of acres of Viognier this year, unsure of the grape’s future after temperatures reached below -20 C to -25 C for a prolonged period of time in January.

The majority of the work behind the replant has already been done by the vineyard team, owner Ron Kubek said.

“We've already pulled out all the old plants and put the compost down and we're auging the holes, but they can come out and be part of it,” he added.

“We're planting Riesling, it's a hardier grape, we can make a still and a sparkling from it. And we thought, why not let our wine club members and let other people know they can come out.”

“Hopefully, people will enjoy it, they'll get to come back in three, four years when we have the Riesling and they'll be able to say, 'Hey, I planted that plant where this grape came from.'”

Since the vineyard was planted in 2006, Kubek said the Viognier hasn’t been doing very well and the extreme cold the last two years has only damaged it further.

“We saw that we had no buds. My winemaker Sebastian and I—he looks after the vineyard as well—[He said] ‘Do we pull half of it out now and then see what happens?’ And I just said ‘No, let's rip the band-aid off.’”

Kubek said he’s optimistic about the rest of his vines, however.

“The good news is in the rest of the vineyard, we're seeing a lot of sap flow, and we're seeing a lot of stuff happening. We're seeing some buds happening at the bottom of the plant, so we might be able to retrain the plant,” he explained.

Some nearby vineyards have been reporting budding from the vines as well, which gives hope that they won’t have to entirely pull their vines and wait four to five years when the plant produces enough fruit to begin making wine again.

However, many are still anticipating widespread bud damage for the vines, meaning little to no fruit remains in the forecast for 2024.

“When we did the original buds we thought we might get 25 per cent,” Kubk said, adding that a month later, his winemaker said he could be seeing no fruit for this year.

“We've seen some signs in the valley up and down from other friends that own wineries and own vineyards that there's a little bit of growth happening. So we're still optimistic.”

He expects they’ll have a better idea on whether the vines will yield any fruit come the end of May at the earliest.

“If I got 10 per cent, 'Yay!' If I do 25 per cent, you're gonna see fireworks and a party.”

Wineries have been pushing for support from the provincial government, not only on funding to help replant but with policy changes, tax breaks and cutting regulations.

While the provincial government announced in March that they would put $70 million toward replanting orchards and vineyards, however, Lightning Rock would like to see different support.

“It makes great headlines. The problem is none of it ever comes to fruition,” he said. “Please don't tell the public that you're gonna give us all this money, and then wait two to three years to do it.”

Kubek has been vocal about how he is against a “bailout” of the wine industry.

“I'm a private businessman. All wineries are private businessmen, we should not look to the government to fund us for a luxury item. Now, there's people who are growers who don't have wineries. Yeah, they need the help more than I do.”

He again pointed to the Wine Sector Support program and $177 million being announced as merely an extension of what the federal government put in place to compensate wineries after the excise tax returned.

“[People say] Oh, must be nice to federal government gave you $177 million for three years in a wine support program. No, it's a refund of a new tax that Trudeau brought in June 2022 which was the excise tax. So I'm paying tax. Now we bottled on Friday, for example, I've got a $10,000 bill from wine that I bottled, and I can't sell it for two years. But I've already paid tax on it,” he added.

"I had to pay a tax on the plants that I brought in to replant. Waive the tax on it. But they didn't.”

Kubek said that he’s planned for the future if his vines don’t produce much at all or anything this year, but is hoping the vines remain viable at least.

The Riesling Planting Party takes place Saturday, May 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“It's going to be fun, come out and see what we do. Get your hands dirty and then sit down with the winemaker, the vineyard crew and me. We'll break bread together, have a little bit of wine, have some laughs and that's what wine is about. Wine is about bringing people together.”

For more information, check out their Facebook event page here or RSVP by email to [email protected]