RDOS issues stage 1 water restrictions throughout the South Okanagan-Similkameen

Photo: Contributed

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has announced that due to low snowpack and minimal precipitation, stage 1 water restrictions are being put into effect.

With ongoing drought conditions predicted for the region, the RDOS said they are asking all water users to reduce outdoor water use to meet restrictions.

All RDOS owned/operated water system customers must restrict use to designated days/times and aim to reduce water use by 10 per cent.

These water systems include:

Gallagher Lake

Olalla

Willowbrook

Missezula Lake

Sage Mesa

Faulder*

Naramata

Sun Valley

Okanagan Falls

West Bench

Watering days are:

Even numbered properties - Tuesday and Saturday

Odd numbered properties - Wednesday and Sunday

*Specifcally for Faulder:

104-190 Fish Lake Road, 8000 and 8008 Princeton Summerland Rd - Tuesday and Saturday

All other addresses - Wednesday and Sunday

Watering times on the day:

Manual systems are from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Automated systems are from midnight to 6:00 a.m.

For further information on Water Conservation, visit RDOS Regional Connections site online here.