BC SPCA South Okanagan/Similkameen branch hosting open house to tour shelter, see adoptable animals

Photo: SPCA

It's Adopt a Shelter Pet Day at the South Okanagan/Similkameen branch of the BC SPCA on Saturday and the rescue has loads of activities planned.

The public is invited to tour the shelter, peruse new and used pet supplies, snack on some freshly baked goods and see if there's an animal match for them.

There will also be local art for sale by donation.

For those who don't find a furry friend to take home, they an adopt their very own pet rock! The shelter will also have paint to custom make whatever rock friend you can think of.

All donations will go right towards the cost of care for the animals.

Visit the SPCA at 2200 Dartmouth Drive between noon and 4 p.m. to check out their open house.