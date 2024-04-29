Immigrant to Penticton forged own path to business in new home

Photo: Contributed Claude Catlett is happy building his business in his home of Penticton after immigrating from South Africa.

"Community Champions” is a media campaign led by the South Okanagan-Similkameen Local Immigration Partnership (SOSLIP) and supported by SOICS & Castanet. We share stories that raise awareness about the contributions that immigrants make to the community while introducing the small businesses of new Canadians.

Dundee is a small coal mining town in a South African valley with ample activities, such as fishing, hiking, bird watching. This is where Claude Catlett grew up.

After getting his professional accounting designation, Claude worked in a big city for a few years, where he met his beautiful future wife, Carien. Together, they decided to settle and raise their family in Claude’s home town.

Back in Dundee, Claude joined his family’s grain milling business and became the third generation of stone grain millers. Claude’s grandfather was a farmer and a grain miller, and his father took grain milling to a commercial level.

When their daughter Lily was born, Carien and Claude began researching opportunities to immigrate to a safer and more stable country.

“I love my home country, shares Claude, but the socio-economic and political environments have been challenging," admits Claude. The fact that Claude’s sister moved to Calgary around six years ago and has been sharing positive stories with the family helped to narrow down the search.

Through vigorous research, Claude found out that the City of Penticton is one of the communities participating in the BC Regional Provincial Nominee Pilot Program that offers smaller urban-rural communities an opportunity to bring in businesses to help develop economic priority areas.

Food manufacturing was one of these areas for Penticton, and the Catlett family took the opportunity. They were happy to find out that the city is very similar to Dundee – smaller valley town with beautiful nature, recreation activities, and a great place to raise children.

It was a lengthy and, at times, a challenging process, but in the summer of 2023 the Catletts moved to Penticton and began their new journey in a new country. Today, their children, six-year-old Lily and four-year-old Liam, are going to school, Carien works at a local medical laboratory and Claude is pursuing his passion – artisanal style grain milling.

“Our company, Valley Stoneground, uses only best quality organic grains to produce healthier, fresher and tastier flours. We focus on whole grain flours and alternative grains – ancient and heritage, such as spelt, Khorasan wheat, Red Fife and rye. Grain like spelt can be traced thousands of years without cross-breeding or hybridization, so the protein structure is simpler and leads to easier digestion. People who struggle with gluten should give it a try. These flours will take your baking to the whole other level," shares Claude.

A stone mill moves slowly, and does not overheat the grain. This allows for keeping bran, endosperm and germ together. With the germ blended in, the stoneground flour contains all the vitamins, oils and minerals, making the flours much healthier.

It wasn’t easy to find the right space for Claude’s stone mill – it had to have the right height, size, and access to a forklift. When his equipment was already on its way to Canada, Claude found the right spot at the Penticton Feedway.

Currently, he has two part-time employees and hopes that they will come onboard full time once the business develops further.

“People have been wonderful, we’ve made a lot of friends. They helped to navigate our way in setting up the business. People are the biggest asset in setting up a business here," continues Claude.

Notwithstanding the busy schedule, Claude has volunteered in the Speed Networking event with the South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services (SOICS) that helps newcomers build professional connections in the community. With experience in teaching English, Carien is also considering opportunities to support newcomers.

“We’ve been here for a little while now and we really feel so blessed to have ended up right where we are. It is perfect for our family, checks out all the boxes. We had a wonderful summer and our first winter wasn’t that bad. Community has been wonderful. We want to become embedded in the community, want our business to be known as the flour producer of the Okanagan valley. So far, the feedback has been really-really good," adds Claude with a wide smile.

At the first farmers’ market, in addition to his regular products, Claude introduced some pre-mixes for cookies and muffins to make it easier for people to try new flours. Valley Stoneground flours are also available at several healthy food stores in Penticton, such as Local Motive.

“We don’t for a moment regret our move to Penticton. My advice to others who are thinking of moving here is to find a way to make it happen. It’s not easy, but, once you are here, get involved in the community, meet people. You will find lots of resources, opportunities and support structures," concludes Claude.