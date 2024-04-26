Interior Health issues toxic drug poisonings alert after multiple overdoses

Photo: File photo
A drug alert has been issued for the South Okanagan after multiple non-fatal drug poisonings were reported, according to Interior Health.
The health authority says there is a very high risk of overdose.
The alert is in effect until May 3.
IH is advising people to consider the following no matter what or how you use (smoking, snorting, injecting):
- Get your drugs checked – find locations at drugchecking.ca
- Be aware of increased risk if mixing with other drugs, including alcohol
- Use with others around or at an Overdose Prevention Site (OPS)
- Start with a small amount and space out your doses
- Carry naloxone and know how use it
- Get the LifeGuard App - lifeguarddh.com
- Call 211 or visit bc211.ca to find services near you