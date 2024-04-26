'There's a space for everyone': Women in Penticton encouraged to try rugby at free event this weekend

Photo: @worldfamousharlequins

A new female rugby program is launching in Penticton, and they are hosting a free event for women who are curious about the sport.

Abby Woods and Carlie Ohmenzetter are representatives of the women's team forming under the Penticton Harlequins independent rugby club banner. They both have rugby credentials stretching back years, and are excited to share their passion for the sport with other women in the community.

This Sunday, join Woods, Ohmenzetter and others at McNicholl Park for an afternoon of fun, sociability and learning, supported by Rugby Canada and the BC Rugby Union as part of an initiative for communities building interest in the sport.

"The ladies that we're seeing coming out are women who maybe played rugby in high school and haven't played rugby since then. And now they have an opportunity to be part of a team and part of a club. And we're getting a lot of people who are so excited to come back to the sport," Woods said.

But Sunday's event is not just for those with experience. Woods' plan is to host a completely inclusive experience for all skill levels, with herself and Ohmenzetter on hand to share their expertise and help even the greenest rookie learn some basics.

"Just in a super fun and exciting way, getting to try what it's like to feel tackle bags and what it's like to hold a rugby ball and kind of understanding some of the basics of, you know, run forwards and throw backwards," Woods explained.

"There's a space for everyone regardless of your athletic ability. Your body type, your fitness level. There are positions and spots on the team for every single person. And even if you are just coming back into the fitness community or you've taken a break from it, you've had an injury and you're returning, this is a space where you are safe and you're welcome."

The event is free to attend and there is no obligation to join the new women's rugby team — though they would be happy to recruit anyone bit by the rugby bug.

It will run from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon at McNicholl Park in Penticton. Wear athletic clothing, cleats or running shoes and bring water, and the rest will be provided.

For more information about the Penticton Harlequins rugby club, click here, find them on Facebook or Instagram, or reach out to [email protected].