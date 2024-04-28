Kaleden-area residents encouraged to take advantage of free FireSmart wood chipping events

The Kaleden Fire Department and the Twin Lakes Fire Service Society will be hosting FireSmart roving wood chipping events this spring in an effort to encourage residents to remove potentially flammable materials from their properties ahead of wildfire season.

This May, residents and neighbours are encouraged to work together to limb, trim, rake, thin and haul flammable debris to the chipper and bin for free on one of two dates in Electoral Area I communities.



Acceptable items are:

Small trees, branches, shrubs (for the wood chipper)

Pine needles, cones, small shrubs, tumbleweeds, long grasses (for the bin)

Event times are as follows:

Twin Lakes: Saturday, May 4, 2024 Time: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m Details: To register your address for the roving wood chipper, please email [email protected], [email protected] or contact Karon Regamble, 250-490-5167, prior to Thursday, May 2, 2024.

Saturday, May 11, 2024 Time: 8 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. (roving chipper) Details: To register your address for the roving wood chipper please email [email protected] by Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

The RDOS notes in a press release that "a large bin will be placed by the Kaleden Irrigation District office, 119 Ponderosa Ave, from 10 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. to collect non-chippable vegetation debris. An information tent will be on-site."



FireSmart BC is now actively looking for volunteers in the White Lake Road and St Andrews by the Lake areas to help organize FireSmart events in the Kaleden area.

Anyone interested can email Barb Leslie at [email protected] or contact Hayden Zahrawi with RDOS FireSmart at 250-490-4139.